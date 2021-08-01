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Eviction moratorium can getting kicked down the road as landlords sue govt
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50 views • August 01, 2021
Posted 29July2021 Louis Rossmann:
If they really cared about all of this they would have suspended property taxes..see how it works? The banks that are still allowed to collect the mortgage. We're in the eye of the hurricane. One half of the hurricane was covid, the other half on the other side of the eye is an economic depression. All this moratorium really accomplished is hurt the "little guy" landlords and help massive investment firms.
The government basically picked the winners and losers, by declaring a moratorium.
If they really cared about all of this they would have suspended property taxes..see how it works? The banks that are still allowed to collect the mortgage. We're in the eye of the hurricane. One half of the hurricane was covid, the other half on the other side of the eye is an economic depression. All this moratorium really accomplished is hurt the "little guy" landlords and help massive investment firms.
The government basically picked the winners and losers, by declaring a moratorium.
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