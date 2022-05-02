© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catholic Doctrine, You Can be a GOD - Just Like Mormons
Follow
1
Share
Report
82 views • May 02, 2022
The oldest lie in the book is you can be as the a God. This language is in the Catholic Catechism. What is the Catholic Church role with fallen angels and the great alien deception.
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
.
Thank you for your support:
[email protected] pay pal
https://sjwellfire.com/support/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/ufo-deception-why-what/
Catholic Doctrine, You Can be a GOD - Just Like Mormons
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
.
Thank you for your support:
[email protected] pay pal
https://sjwellfire.com/support/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/ufo-deception-why-what/
Catholic Doctrine, You Can be a GOD - Just Like Mormons
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.