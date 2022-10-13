Create New Account
Stella Moris at the European Parliament in Brussels for Julian's nomination for the #Sakharov Prize
Published a month ago |
Oct 12, 2022 Julian Assange was one of the six nominated for the #SakharovPrize in Brussels. This award is in celebration of freedom of thought in Europe. Watch Stella Assange at the nomination event #FreeJulianAssangeShow less

