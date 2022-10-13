Stella Moris at the European Parliament in Brussels for Julian's nomination for the #Sakharov Prize

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Oct 12, 2022 Julian Assange was one of the six nominated for the #SakharovPrize in Brussels. This award is in celebration of freedom of thought in Europe. Watch Stella Assange at the nomination event #FreeJulianAssangeShow less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.