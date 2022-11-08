Korean Peninsula Tensions Rise, Fumio Kishida Vows To Defend Japan With ‘Whatever Needed’

https://gnews.org/articles/512686
Summary：11/07/2022 As the situation gets tense in and around the Korean Peninsula, Japan has vowed to boost its military capacity and consider doubling the nation's defense spending within five years. Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made it clear that Japan will do everything needed to defend its people.
