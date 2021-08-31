TruNews - 8/31/21*

Aug 31, 2021"STATE TERRORISM: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PERSECUTES AFGHAN CHRISTIANS"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Rick Wiles excoriates the Zionist controlled Biden Administration, as hundreds, and likely thousands, of American citizens are left behind in Afghanistan. A compelling video of house-to-house executions in Kabul begs the question of whether lists of Christians are meeting a deathly fate at the hands of American powered Taliban terrorists. Rick delivers a special message on The Parable of the Wedding Supper.In the final segment, Lauren Witzke speaks with Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is standing up for members of his force against mask and vaccine mandates.Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Lauren Witzke. Airdate (8/30/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror