Greta: Israel is 'committing GENOCIDE' in Palestine - Greta Thunberg plans to sail on another Gaza relief mission

Israel is 'committing GENOCIDE' in Palestine — Greta Thunberg, as she plans to sail on another Gaza relief mission

Says not to focus on her mission per se, but rather ask: 'Why is this mission needed'

Why are Palestinians ‘deliberately’ being starved to death

She also said on another short clip from this:

Goal of relief mission is to ‘use our right’ to FREEDOM of NAVIGATION to sail in international waters, and ‘to deliver aid’ — Greta

Israel’s blockade of Gaza ‘is VIOLATING international law’