Greta: Israel is 'committing GENOCIDE' in Palestine - Greta Thunberg plans to sail on another Gaza relief mission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is 'committing GENOCIDE' in Palestine — Greta Thunberg, as she plans to sail on another Gaza relief mission
Says not to focus on her mission per se, but rather ask: 'Why is this mission needed'
Why are Palestinians ‘deliberately’ being starved to death
She also said on another short clip from this:
Goal of relief mission is to ‘use our right’ to FREEDOM of NAVIGATION to sail in international waters, and ‘to deliver aid’ — Greta
Israel’s blockade of Gaza ‘is VIOLATING international law’