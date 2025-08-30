BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Greta: Israel is 'committing GENOCIDE' in Palestine - Greta Thunberg plans to sail on another Gaza relief mission
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1308 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 21 hours ago

Israel is 'committing GENOCIDE' in Palestine — Greta Thunberg, as she plans to sail on another Gaza relief mission 

Says not to focus on her mission per se, but rather ask: 'Why is this mission needed'

Why are Palestinians ‘deliberately’ being starved to death

She also said on another short clip from this:

Goal of relief mission is to ‘use our right’ to FREEDOM of NAVIGATION to sail in international waters, and ‘to deliver aid’ — Greta

Israel’s blockade of Gaza ‘is VIOLATING international law’

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy