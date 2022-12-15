USAF Will Testing the Deadliest New B-21 Bombers To Against Russia & China

US Military News
Dec 11, 2022
Last Friday, Northrop Grumman Corp officially launched its long-range stealth nuclear bomber, the B-21 Raider for the United States Air Force.
The B-21 bomber was unveiled in a ceremony at Northrop's Plant 42, Palmdale, California, giving the public the first glimpse of the new bomber.
The B-21 can also be utilized by the U.S. Air Force to carry out its most complex missions, such as supporting deterrence strategies and providing long-range precision, and providing combat command the ability to engage any target.
