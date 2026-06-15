Transcript for "Saved Beyond a Shadow of a Doubt"

Hey, are you 100% sure that if you die today, you'd go to heaven? Are you sure that you're saved? Well, you know, the Bible actually teaches that you can know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you have salvation. It's not something you have to doubt or wonder or hope for. The Bible actually teaches you can know without question that you are saved.

1 John 5 13 states, These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God, that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God. So you can know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you're saved and it's all based upon what God says in his word. Now, obviously, there's a lot of religions out there and even within the realm of Christianity that'll teach you.

Well, you have to repent of your sins to be saved. You have to do good works. You have to keep God's commandments, go to church, get baptized, be obedient to his word.

The list goes on and on and on. But the truth of the matter is the Bible doesn't teach you have to do any of those things for salvation. There's only one thing you have to do.

And in fact, there's only one thing you have to believe. It's actually quite simple. But there's a couple things you have to understand.

Number one is the fact that we are all sinners. The Bible says in Romans 3 10, as it is written, There's none righteous. No, not one.

The word righteous can be defined as someone who is perfect and sinless, someone who does right all the time. And I think you would agree with the fact that there's no one in this world who's perfect. We're all sinners.

We all make mistakes. We all fall short. And in fact, the Bible specifically says in Romans 3 23, For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.

The Bible even goes on to say in Isaiah 64 verse 5, That we are all as an unclean thing in our righteousness or as filthy rags. Essentially communicating that there's no amount of obedience to God's word. There is no work that we can do.

There's no amount of sins that we can repent from that would ever cause us to merit or deserve eternal life. Because we're all sinners. The second thing that God wants you to understand is that there's a penalty for our sin.

Romans 6 23 says, For the wages of sin is death. The word wage means to earn, to deserve, or to merit something. And according to the Bible, what we deserve because of our sin is death.

Now, we obviously know that we're gonna physically die one day, but what the Bible is referring to there is actually hell. So according to the Bible, if you're to die today, you would go to hell to pay for your sins eternally. The Bible also says in Revelation 21 verse 8, But the fearful and unbelieving and the abominable and murderers and whoremongers and sorcerers and idolaters and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.

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