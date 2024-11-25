BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXHIBIT M: Second Charter, UN coup?
The John Stone Club
The John Stone Club
20 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 5 months ago

SOURCES



Lopez-Claros, A. (2024, October 21). A Second United Nations Charter: Politically Impossible or Inevitable? Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. Retrieved October 28, 2024, from https://multilateralism.sipa.columbia.edu/news/second-united-nations-charter-politically-impossible-or-inevitable


Dwb. (2024, September 24). Revision of UN Charter discussed in New York, draft proposal presented. Democracy Without Borders. https://www.democracywithoutborders.org/33598/revision-of-un-charter-discussed-in-new-york-draft-proposal-presented/


Global Governance Forum. (2024). A Second United Nations Charter: Modernizing the UN for a New Generation. Retrieved October 28, 2024, from https://globalgovernanceforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/A-Second-United-Nations-Charter.pdf


Alliance Magazine. (2020, April 6). Swedish billionaire hosts $5 million dollar competition for global governance improvement - Alliance magazine. Alliance Magazine. https://www.alliancemagazine.org/blog/swedish-billionaire-hosts-5-million-dollar-competition-global-governance-improvement/


Szambatfalvy, L. (2009). The Greatest Challenges of Our Time. Ekerlids. https://globalchallenges.org//app/uploads/2023/06/The-Greatest-Challenges-of-Our-Time-2009.pdf


BAHA'I FAITH TO BECOME "THE SUPREME ORGAN" OF "THE WORLD'S FUTURE SUPER-STATE."

Bahá’í Reference Library - The World Order of Bahá’u’lláh, pages 5-7. (n.d.). https://reference.bahai.org/en/t/se/WOB/wob-3-printable.html


SHOGHI EFFENDI ON WORLD UNITY

From the unfoldment of world civilization. (n.d.). https://www.bahai.org/beliefs/universal-peace/articles-resources/from-unfoldment-world-civilization


Portrait of Shoghi Effendi on Wikimedia (cropped)

Author: Hun.gayane

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en


Board of Leaders | The United Nations Centennial Initiative. (n.d.). https://un100.net/board-of-leaders/


Schlichtmann, K. (2024, October 21). The Trojan Horse Plan for UN Reform (Part I). TRANSCEND Media Service. https://www.transcend.org/tms/2024/10/the-trojan-horse-plan-for-un-reform


Yekrangi, A. (2023, October 19). The Global Constitution: the new social contract. UN-aligned. https://un-aligned.org/the-gordian-magazine/gordian-october-issue-vol-8/



SELECTED DRAFTERS OF THE SECOND CHARTER


WFM / IGP. (2023, December 18). John Vlasto - WFM/IGP. WFM/IGP. https://www.wfm-igp.org/people/john-vlasto


ArdorComm TV. (2024, August 7). Interview | Prof  Geeta Gandhi Kingdon | Manager |  City Montessori School  #ardorcomm #lucknow [Video]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aw8f6YUKvyE


Dr Kingdon's résumé

https://legacy.iza.org/en/webcontent/personnel/vitae/5609_cv.pdf


MEMORIAL FOR JAGDISH GANDHI

X.com. (2024). X (Formerly Twitter). https://x.com/CmsJaiJagat/status/1855546449477398603


CHIEF JUSTICES OF THE WORLD CONFERENCE

X.com. (n.d.). X (Formerly Twitter). https://x.com/i/status/1859534082490703909


City Montessori School PDCC. (2009, February 21). Obama victory March 2 [Video]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Uc0fpbH6Zv4


Joshua Lincoln - Bahaipedia, an encyclopedia about the Bahá’í Faith. (n.d.). https://bahaipedia.org/Joshua_Lincoln


Albert Lincoln - Bahaipedia, an encyclopedia about the Bahá’í Faith. (n.d.). https://bahaipedia.org/Albert_Lincoln


Ángel Alonso Arroba appointed as new Vice Dean of IE School of Global and Public Affairs. (2024, July 6). School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs. https://www.ie.edu/school-politics-economics-global-affairs/angel-alonso-arroba-appointed-new-vice-dean-ie-school-global-public-affairs/


Global Governance Forum. (2024, October 24). UN Charter Reform Coalition. https://globalgovernanceforum.org/un-charter-reform-coalition/



Endorsements of the Declaration on UN Charter Reform.pdf. (n.d.). Google Docs. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sLv1zGtIhIiBDD9Xltynpnsji8KYqAWb/view?pli=1



MUSIC


Excerpts from Bartók String Quartet no. 1, Op. 7 (Sz. 40)

Borromeo String Quartet

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/


Brahms Hungarian Dance no. 5 in F-sharp minor, WoO 1 (string orchestra arr.)

US Army Strings


Additional music by

https://freesound.org/people/gis_sweden/


Keywords
unnew world orderunited nationscouptrojan horseworld governmentglobal governancebahaiarticle 109our common agendasummit of the futureworld federalismworld federalistpact for the futuresecond charter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy