Drink Along #66 New Belgium Special Release Cinnamon Citrus Trippel 4.25/5*

Nice and tasty even tho we are out of the holiday release season. She runs 8.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM by my Lovibond eye is a solid lemony 6. Nice mouth fill, good flavor progression and interesting combination of adjuncts. She's an easy drinker and at 8% maybe too easy. Not as robust as you usually get in a good solid Belgian but still in all worth slipping the tongue. Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me. Remember to like, share and subscribe. Skal E. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

