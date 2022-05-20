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74 views • May 20, 2022
Name any religious denomination (Catholic, Protestant, Muslim, Buddhism, Hinduism, etc) and see what Jesus has to say about them that ignore his teachings. If you are familiar with Jesus' teachings is easy to see that any religion has more in common with any other religion mentioned above than it does with the things Jesus teaches.
For a longer video, watch "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and the Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquiries email [email protected]
For a longer video, watch "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and the Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquiries email [email protected]
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