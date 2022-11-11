Create New Account
Destroy Musk!
* [Bidan] to Elon: play the game or get crushed.


FTX

* Dem donor CEO blows up his crypto company.

* Party’s second-biggest donor just tanked his company and impoverished investors.

* DOJ has yet to do anything about it; he’s hiding overseas.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 November 2022

free speech, censorship, cryptocurrency, liberty, corruption, social media, police state, socialism, tucker carlson, 1st amendment, first amendment, twitter, joe biden, liberalism, fraud, freedom of speech, tyranny, elon musk, progressivism, thought police, leftism, totalitarianism, authoritarianism, ftx, sam bankman-fried

