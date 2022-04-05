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War Could've Been Easily Prevented
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41 views • April 05, 2022
War Could've Been Easily Prevented but, Zelensky and the US pushed for war.
"Proof: Zelensky REJECTED Peace With Russia"
"Reporting from the Wall Street Journal as well as recently unearthed video footage of an interview with a top lieutenant of President Zelensky reveal that Ukrainian leadership was not only well aware of the risk of a Russian invasion, but that Zelensky and company rejected a possible peace deal and instead allowed Russia to be pressured by the US and NATO to launch that invasion."
See the entire video:
https://youtu.be/6m9PoKnCNR0
"Proof: Zelensky REJECTED Peace With Russia"
"Reporting from the Wall Street Journal as well as recently unearthed video footage of an interview with a top lieutenant of President Zelensky reveal that Ukrainian leadership was not only well aware of the risk of a Russian invasion, but that Zelensky and company rejected a possible peace deal and instead allowed Russia to be pressured by the US and NATO to launch that invasion."
See the entire video:
https://youtu.be/6m9PoKnCNR0
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