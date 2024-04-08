THE CULT OF ATHEISM!

Sunday Morning Live 7 April 2024





The episode delves into a wide array of thought-provoking topics ranging from the humorous use of loud bass rap music as a mating display to deep discussions on atheism, Jesus, and metaphysics. The complex relationship between science, morality, and self-control is analyzed, questioning the motivations behind scientific endeavors and the ethical implications of aligning with government funding. The conversation expands to examine the cancer treatment industry's financial incentives, ethical considerations in research funding, historical figures like Jesus, and the importance of skepticism in navigating societal norms. Listeners are encouraged to reflect on morality, ethics, and the impact of scientific pursuits on society's moral compass in a donor-exclusive segment.





