🔥🔥Live EXCLUSIVE W/ Michael Yon On What To Expect In 2025! Mapping The OMNI War 🔥🔥
2
227 views • 4 months ago
While many in the freedom community are celebrating great victories and emancipation from leftist tyranny, there is no doubt that beneath the surface there is an undercurrent of dread.
This theme is present in EVERY conversation I have with some of the most influential leaders of the lockdown resistance movement and today’s liberty coalition.
Were the COVID lockdowns just the beginning of something much larger? And what are they cooking up for us in 2025 and beyond?
Today we talk to war correspondent and independent journalist Michael Yon about the large themes behind the news of the day. We will discuss Bitcoin, the New Jersey Drone Attack, WWE Politics and the Rise of the Billionaire Tech Bros and their dystopian agendas.
Who is really wagging the dog in the incoming administration?
HOT show today with Michael Yon!
https://rumble.com/v60il6t-live-exclusive-w-michael-yon-on-what-to-expect-in-2025-mapping-the-omni-war.html
SJ Show Notes
Follow Michael on TWITTER: @Michael_Yon
Support him on his website: MichaelYon.com
Check out Shannon’s Patriot TV landing page! www.patriot.tv/joy
Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6
Shannon’s Top Headlines December 18, 2024:
Trump’s 15 Minute ‘FREEDOM’ Cities Need To Be Stopped:
https://x.com/RMConservative/status/1868721657864716348
China Secretly Buying Up Massive Amounts Of Gold, 10x More Than Officially Reported: Goldman
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/china-secretly-buying-massive-amounts-gold-10x-more-officially-reported-goldman
Hijacking Bitcoin: The Hidden History of BTC with Steve Patterson
https://home.solari.com/hijacking-bitcoin-the-hidden-history-of-btc-with-steve-patterson/
