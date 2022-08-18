Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/developing-the-times-and-seasons-gifting/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "We are in a major time of shifting and things are changing for the good. No matter how it might look in the world around you, The LORD has you covered!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you a crash course in understanding the times and seasons — the Issachar anointing."