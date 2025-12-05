VACCINES, AUTISM, AND THE EFFORT TO ‘UPHOLD THE LIE’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del breaks down what may be the most consequential ACIP meeting in decades — a moment where, at long last, real questions are being asked about vaccine safety, evidence, and risk. After years of relentless pressure from ICAN, cracks are showing. Using Paul Offit’s own words, Del exposes the staggering financial motive to silence any link between vaccines and autism — revealing the trillions in liability that could bring the entire system crashing down.