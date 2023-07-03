THE LEO ZAGAMI SHOW (TIP OF THE SPEAR EDITION) episode 1

EDITED FOR CONTENT.

BANNED.VIDEO

WELCOME LEO ZAGAMI.

LEO WAS IN THE ILLUMINATI / FREEMASONS, BUT LEFT IT....HE IS A CHRISTIAN, ROMAN CATHOLIC. HE HAD TO LEAVE ITALY, OR THEY WOULD KILL HIM, HE IS NOW IN CALIFORNIA, USA. ALEX JONES VISITED ITALY A FEW YEARS AGO....LEO GAVE HIM AN UNDER GROUND TOUR, NOT ON THE OFFICIAL TOUR GUIDE THAT BLEW ALEX'S MIND. THE DETAILS OF THAT TOUR REMAIN UNKNOWN, TO DATE. TO ME, HE IS LIKE AN ITALIAN 007.

HIS KNOWLEDGE OF THE OCCULT IS UNSURPASSED.

HIS BOOKS ARE EXCELLENT, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.

VOLUME 9 COMING IN JULY 2023.

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Commie Pope Meets with Bill Clinton and Alex Soros – After Meeting With the Artist Who Submerged Christ in Urine Last Week

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/commie-pope-meets-bill-clinton-alex-soros-after/







