THE LEO ZAGAMI SHOW (TIP OF THE SPEAR EDITION) episode 1

EDITED FOR CONTENT.
BANNED.VIDEO
WELCOME LEO ZAGAMI.
LEO WAS IN THE ILLUMINATI / FREEMASONS, BUT LEFT IT....HE IS A CHRISTIAN, ROMAN CATHOLIC. HE HAD TO LEAVE ITALY, OR THEY WOULD KILL HIM, HE IS NOW IN CALIFORNIA, USA. ALEX JONES VISITED ITALY A FEW YEARS AGO....LEO GAVE HIM AN UNDER GROUND TOUR, NOT ON THE OFFICIAL TOUR GUIDE THAT BLEW ALEX'S MIND. THE DETAILS OF THAT TOUR REMAIN UNKNOWN, TO DATE. TO ME, HE IS LIKE AN ITALIAN 007.
HIS KNOWLEDGE OF THE OCCULT IS UNSURPASSED.
HIS BOOKS ARE EXCELLENT, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.
VOLUME 9 COMING IN JULY 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.