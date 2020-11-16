What an M.D. says about M@$ks -- PLUS! Natural Healing Modalities, Peggy Hall

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What an MD says about m@$ks + Natural Healing Modalities
Dr. Chari, M.D.
Integrative Medical Doctor
Specializes in Women's Weight Loss, Natural Hormone Balance, Immune health
www.charicenter.com
To Schedule a FREE 15 minute Virtual Medical Consult with Dr. Chari: click here: https://bit.ly/2Va3CSI�
From Deepak Chari to Everyone:
�Deepak Chari: Engineer & Certified Biofeedback Specialist
Quickly release anxiety and stress with Advanced Voice Biofeedback!
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I recommend you PREPARE for uncertain times!!
Costco is tightening up restrictions, as is Trader Joes and others.
Get your EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY here + $100 off your purchase!
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Hop on board with me here: www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
If you are benefiting from the videos and research I do, please consider helping keep this ship afloat with your financial support, which I am deeply grateful for: www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action
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