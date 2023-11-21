IRGC Stages Tactical Drill in Southern Iran - Nov 21

IRGC Stages Tactical Drill in Southern Iran
The exercise kicked off on Tuesday morning in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.
The top general has traveled to Kerman to evaluate the combat and defense preparedness of the IRGC Ground Force units.
