EMP and GMD Episode 1 - World in Peril?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://archive.org/details/worldinperiltheorigin
The Next End of the World
https://otf.selz.com/item/pre-order-the-next-end-of-the-world-the-rebirth-of-catastrophism
The Adam & Eve Story
https://archive.org/details/TheAdamAndEveStory_201904/
Magnetic Reversals and Evolutionary Leaps: The True Origin of Species
https://amzn.to/31jjLKi
What can you do to protect yourself and your family from the EMP or GMD threat? Something you can do right now is download the...
Suspicious Observers Disaster prediction app
Android
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.disasterprediction.ios
IOS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/disaster-prediction-app/id1177806007
Chapters
0:00 Opportunity Cost
2:16 Define EMP
3:22 Attack Scenarios
7:02 Russia EMP Threat
7:55 Golitsyn Hypothesis
8:16 Low Risk of Attack
8:51 Geomagnetic Disturbance
10:48 Strategy for Protecting
12:47 Cataclysm?
13:14 World in Peril
13:31 Next End of the World
14:41 Prepare