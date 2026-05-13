Obama & GOD'S Shining Hostages. This Is BEYOND INSANE Due to Its PERFECTION In CONNECTING ALL DOTS !

This Is the Unarguable Reality That I have Been Tasked With Delivering for the Last 20 Years and NOW It IS HERE, The WHOLE World Needs to SEE The Videos That Connect this together with the Word Of God..





KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com





Zack Wintz

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos





Dave Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/@daveshadow584/videos





J Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zXL4kHdnLEOIKcgCZjclQ





Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

The Jonathan Kleck: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos





Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/









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To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/





KleckFiles

https://www.odysee.com/@kleckfiles:6





Zack Wintz

New Youtube (zach): https://www.odysee.com/@zackwintz4414/videos





The Jonathan Kleck

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b





The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





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