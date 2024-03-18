Arcade Smash Hits (1992, Master System)

Arcade Smash Hits is a compilation of three classical Atari arcade games. It was developed by British company Images (later know as Climax Studios) and published by British company Virgin Games. The game was only released in Europe and Australia.
Arcade Smash Hits contains ports of Centipede, Missile Command and Breakout. All ports have completely new graphics and sounds.
