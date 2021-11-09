Marjorie Taylor Green: The Ones Who Should Be Fired Are Anthony Fauci and Joe Scarborough, but Not First Responders

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11/02/2021 Marjorie Taylor Green: The ones who should be fired are Anthony Fauci and Joe Scarborough, but not the great first responders and frontline workers such as police officers, firefighters, and nurses. Those judgmental elites who promote vaccine mandates and fire essential workers, are the Nazis, the fascist, the communist and the Marxist.