We shall all be changed! (Don't be a 'Sloppy' Berean Pt 2)

Paul describes many end time events in his letters. How do his writings tie into what we find in Revelation?
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ByMew62LSQybmBTnUlXGFMQxMWOm9U_3/view?usp=share_link
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
The Dead in Christ rise first (1 Thessalonians 4):https://youtu.be/usIeDeA7Bes
The Coming of the Lord/Day of the Lord/the Gathering (2 Thessalonians 2): https://youtu.be/lg1952bYgNo
The Mystery: We Shall ALL be Changed! (1 Corinthians 15): https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.