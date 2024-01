Let’s Say You Physically Die – Where Do You Go? Spirit World Spheres, Natural vs Divine Love Path, I Am God vs I Am God’s Child, God’s Love & Free Will, 7th Sphere Transition – Born Again & Immortal

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/WWbQyPvjkwA

20080119 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe





Cut:

1h34m15s - 1h44m16s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************













“WHERE YOU GO (after passing), DEPENDS TOTALLY ON HOW MUCH LOVE YOU ARE REFLECTING IN YOUR SOUL. NOW, IT’S NOT YOUR DEFINITION WHAT LOVE IS, IT’S GOD’S DEFINITION.”

@ 1h35m00s





“GOD IS WANTING TO GIVE ALL OF US THE SAME AMOUNT OF LOVE. BUT IT DEPENS ON YOUR DESIRE TO RECEIVE IT AS TO HOW MUCH YOU WILL RECEIVE. BECAUSE OF YOUR FREE WILL. GOD IS NOT GOING TO FORCE YOU TO RECEIVE MORE THAN YOU WANT. TO DO THAT WOULD BE BREAKING GOD’S OWN LAWS AND SHE WOULD NEVER DO THAT. SHE NEVER BREAKS HER OWN LAWS.

@ 1h42m05s





“THE SOUL GETS TRANSFORMED FROM A HUMAN SOUL INTO A SOUL WITH SO MUCH DIVINE LOVE IN IT THAT IT’S ACTUALLY A DIFFERENT TYPE OF CREATURE WITH DIFFERENT ATTRIBUTES AND QUALITIES. THAT IS THE MOMENT YOU BECOME IMMORTAL AS WELL. IT’S THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE SOUL AND THAT’S WHY IT’S CALLED BORN AGAIN OR A NEW BIRTH.”

@ 1h43m00s