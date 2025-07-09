Death Toll in Kenya Protests Rises to 31

Kenya’s National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has reported that 31 people have died, 107 have been injured, and 532 have been arrested amid the ongoing wave of protests across the country. Two demonstrators remain missing.

🔶 The protests erupted around Saba Saba (Swahili for “the seventh day of the seventh month”) — a symbolic date marking Kenya’s historic fight for democracy, first commemorated during the 1990 mass resistance against the one-party regime.

On July 7, a nationwide protest took place. Early in the day, police blocked central Nairobi and later opened fire on demonstrators.

