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Dr. Joel Wallach The Hidden Mineral Deficiency Causing Bad Teeth, Dizziness, Nausea Motion Sickness
InfoHealth News
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Dr. Joel Wallach: The Hidden Mineral Deficiency Causing Bad Teeth, Dizziness, Nausea & Motion Sickness

(800) 212-2613

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/


Are your teeth turning yellow, brown, or stained no matter what you do? Do you suffer from constant nausea, dizziness, or motion sickness every time you get in a car, boat, or plane? Dr. Joel Wallach reveals the shocking root cause that most doctors completely miss — a common mineral deficiency that affects your teeth, balance, and digestive system.In this powerful presentation, Dr. Wallach explains exactly which mineral deficiency is behind these symptoms and how thousands of people have reversed them naturally using his 90 Essential Nutrients protocol.

What You’ll Discover:Why tooth discoloration is often NOT a brushing or whitening problem

The direct connection between mineral deficiency, dizziness & motion sickness

How nausea and car/sea sickness can be dramatically reduced or eliminated

The specific nutrients your body is desperately missing

Simple daily protocol Dr. Wallach recommends

Healthy Body Bone and Joint Pak™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-bone-and-joint-pak-original.html

Vitamin D3 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html

Trauma™ Essential Oil Blend - 10ml https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/trauma-essential-oil-blend-10ml.html


Timestamps:

00:00 - Intro: The Hidden Mineral Deficiency

02:15 - Why Your Teeth Are Discolored

05:40 - The Motion Sickness & Nausea Connection

09:25 - The #1 Mineral You’re Likely Missing

12:50 - Dr. Wallach’s Recommended Solution

16:30 - Real Results & Testimonials

If you or someone you love suffers from bad teeth, chronic nausea, dizziness, or motion sickness, this could be the most important video you watch this year.

Get Your Personalized Protocol Now:

Call (800) 212-2613

Visit: https://infohealthnews.com

Dr. Joel Wallach has helped millions with his groundbreaking research on mineral deficiencies. Don’t wait until your symptoms get worse.

Like, Comment & Subscribe for more life-changing health information from Dr. Wallach!Comment Below:

What symptoms are you struggling with? (Bad teeth? Motion sickness? Nausea?)



#drjoelwallach #MineralDeficiency #MotionSickness #BadTeeth #ToothDiscoloration #Nausea #Dizziness #NaturalHealth #90EssentialNutrients #InfoHealthNews

Keywords
natural healthyoungevitydizzinessdr joel wallachnauseamotion sicknesstooth sensitivitycranial nervesmineral deficiency90 essential nutrientsbad teethtooth discolorationosteoporosis skullbone and joint packbalance problems
Chapters

00:00- Intro: The Hidden Mineral Deficiency

02:15- Why Your Teeth Are Discolored

05:40- The Motion Sickness & Nausea Connection

09:25- The #1 Mineral You’re Likely Missing

10:50End Screen

12:50- Dr. Wallach’s Recommended Solution

16:30- Real Results & Testimonials

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