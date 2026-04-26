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Dr. Joel Wallach: The Hidden Mineral Deficiency Causing Bad Teeth, Dizziness, Nausea & Motion Sickness
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Are your teeth turning yellow, brown, or stained no matter what you do? Do you suffer from constant nausea, dizziness, or motion sickness every time you get in a car, boat, or plane? Dr. Joel Wallach reveals the shocking root cause that most doctors completely miss — a common mineral deficiency that affects your teeth, balance, and digestive system.In this powerful presentation, Dr. Wallach explains exactly which mineral deficiency is behind these symptoms and how thousands of people have reversed them naturally using his 90 Essential Nutrients protocol.
What You’ll Discover:Why tooth discoloration is often NOT a brushing or whitening problem
The direct connection between mineral deficiency, dizziness & motion sickness
How nausea and car/sea sickness can be dramatically reduced or eliminated
The specific nutrients your body is desperately missing
Simple daily protocol Dr. Wallach recommends
Healthy Body Bone and Joint Pak™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-bone-and-joint-pak-original.html
Vitamin D3 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html
Trauma™ Essential Oil Blend - 10ml https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/trauma-essential-oil-blend-10ml.html
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro: The Hidden Mineral Deficiency
02:15 - Why Your Teeth Are Discolored
05:40 - The Motion Sickness & Nausea Connection
09:25 - The #1 Mineral You’re Likely Missing
12:50 - Dr. Wallach’s Recommended Solution
16:30 - Real Results & Testimonials
If you or someone you love suffers from bad teeth, chronic nausea, dizziness, or motion sickness, this could be the most important video you watch this year.
Get Your Personalized Protocol Now:
Call (800) 212-2613
Visit: https://infohealthnews.com
Dr. Joel Wallach has helped millions with his groundbreaking research on mineral deficiencies. Don’t wait until your symptoms get worse.
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What symptoms are you struggling with? (Bad teeth? Motion sickness? Nausea?)
#drjoelwallach #MineralDeficiency #MotionSickness #BadTeeth #ToothDiscoloration #Nausea #Dizziness #NaturalHealth #90EssentialNutrients #InfoHealthNews
00:00- Intro: The Hidden Mineral Deficiency
02:15- Why Your Teeth Are Discolored
05:40- The Motion Sickness & Nausea Connection
09:25- The #1 Mineral You’re Likely Missing
10:50End Screen
12:50- Dr. Wallach’s Recommended Solution
16:30- Real Results & Testimonials