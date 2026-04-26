Dr. Joel Wallach: The Hidden Mineral Deficiency Causing Bad Teeth, Dizziness, Nausea & Motion Sickness

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Are your teeth turning yellow, brown, or stained no matter what you do? Do you suffer from constant nausea, dizziness, or motion sickness every time you get in a car, boat, or plane? Dr. Joel Wallach reveals the shocking root cause that most doctors completely miss — a common mineral deficiency that affects your teeth, balance, and digestive system.In this powerful presentation, Dr. Wallach explains exactly which mineral deficiency is behind these symptoms and how thousands of people have reversed them naturally using his 90 Essential Nutrients protocol.

What You’ll Discover:Why tooth discoloration is often NOT a brushing or whitening problem

The direct connection between mineral deficiency, dizziness & motion sickness

How nausea and car/sea sickness can be dramatically reduced or eliminated

The specific nutrients your body is desperately missing

Simple daily protocol Dr. Wallach recommends

Healthy Body Bone and Joint Pak™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-bone-and-joint-pak-original.html

Vitamin D3 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html

Trauma™ Essential Oil Blend - 10ml https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/trauma-essential-oil-blend-10ml.html





Timestamps:

00:00 - Intro: The Hidden Mineral Deficiency

02:15 - Why Your Teeth Are Discolored

05:40 - The Motion Sickness & Nausea Connection

09:25 - The #1 Mineral You’re Likely Missing

12:50 - Dr. Wallach’s Recommended Solution

16:30 - Real Results & Testimonials

If you or someone you love suffers from bad teeth, chronic nausea, dizziness, or motion sickness, this could be the most important video you watch this year.

Get Your Personalized Protocol Now:

Call (800) 212-2613

Visit: https://infohealthnews.com

Dr. Joel Wallach has helped millions with his groundbreaking research on mineral deficiencies. Don’t wait until your symptoms get worse.

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What symptoms are you struggling with? (Bad teeth? Motion sickness? Nausea?)









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