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Looking Back, Planning Ahead
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50 views • December 16, 2021
It's been an informative and crazy year. As we approach the end of it and look forward to what is ahead, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this Rotten To The Core episode on The Sons of Liberty to highlight some of the information we've covered in 2021 and what is in store for 2022, Lord willing.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/looking-back-at-2021-planning-ahead-for-2022-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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