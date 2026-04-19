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🎵The $9,000 Brick (Warranty Fraud)
wolfburg
wolfburg
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An energetic industrial synth-rock track kicks off with metallic percussion, pulsating synth bass, and jagged electric guitar layers, Robotic textures blend with aggressive live drums, Male vocals cut through with bold clarity, The bridge features a distorted synth solo, building to a powerful, mechanical climax

[Intro]

(Heavy, distorted guitar riff)
(Sound of a computer fan whirring, then a sudden "pop" and silence)
(Spoken, calm but stern)
Welcome to the Consumer Alert.
This is a warning.
I’m holding nine thousand dollars of silicon in my hand...
And it’s dead.
[Verse 1]

[Clean Guitar with synth pulse]
GeForce 6000, Blackwell Pro
Ninety-six gigs of RAM, ready to go
Architecture extraordinary, GDDR7
But this power bus is a road to nowhere heaven
I run forty-eight workstations, a nonprofit line
Cleaning the books, making the search engines shine
But this card freezes, reboots, and fries
While Nvidia looks me straight in the eyes.
[Pre-Chorus]

[Building tension, faster drums]
I waited for the drivers, I waited for the code
But the hardware’s faulty, carrying a heavy load
Contacted Santa Clara, said "I’ve got a claim"
That’s when the "Return Team" started the game.
[Chorus]

[Heavy distortion, anthemic vocals]
It’s a warranty fraud, it’s a corporate lie
They’ll string you along until the three years die
Jump through the hoops! Take another photo!
Run the utility! (That’s the company motto)
Nvidia passes the buck to PNY
While my nine-grand investment starts to fry!
[Verse 2]

[Industrial rhythm, mechanical clanking]
Talked to Assurance, talked to the head
"Run this utility," was all that they said
"X-Turn Swack," a link in the drive
Flagged as a malware, barely alive
"Change it to dot-exe, run as admin"
Are you kidding me? Where do I begin?
I wrote the telemetry in Claude Code scripts
Two hundred errors, the system just flips!
[Bridge]

[Bass heavy, rhythmic chanting]
Telemetry: FAILED.
V-BIOS: CORRUPTED.
Power Delivery: INSTANT FAILURE.
(Shouted)
I’M NOT A NOOB! I’M NOT A GAMER!
I’M A PROFESSIONAL!
And your support is a total disclaimer!
[Guitar Solo]

(Screaming, high-pitched solo mimicking a GPU fan spinning out of control)
[Verse 3]

[Lower energy, simmering anger]
So Scott at PNY says "Not good enough"
Wants another hoop, wants more of the stuff
Six months old, within the three-year limit
But they’ve got a brick and they want me in it
Cyber-crime tactics, hijacking the feed
Ignoring the data, ignoring the need
They took my money, but they lost my trust
Now the green giant is turning to rust.
[Chorus]

[Maximum volume]
It’s a warranty fraud, it’s a corporate lie
They’ll string you along until the three years die
Jump through the hoops! Take another photo!
Run the utility! (That’s the company motto)
Don’t buy Nvidia! Don’t buy PNY!
Unless you want your budget to say goodbye!
[Outro]

[Music fades to a dark synth pad]
I’ll take my hundreds of thousands elsewhere
Intel, AMD, or the Mac unified air
Filing the complaints, telling the state
Before another consumer meets this fate.
(Spoken)
I'm Mike Adams.
Take care.
And watch your back.
[Final digital glitch sound]

Keywords
building to a powerfulan energetic industrial synth-rock track kicks off with metallic percussionpulsating synth bassand jagged electric guitar layersrobotic textures blend with aggressive live drumsmale vocals cut through with bold claritythe bridge features a distorted synth solomechanical climax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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