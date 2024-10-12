© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12-10-24 Homeless To Independence Inc. Update
Quick overview of services, upcoming "2nd Annual Santa's Snowflake Bazaar" and Volunteer positions needed.
Link for our "2nd Annual Santa's Snowflake Bazaar and 50/50" on Saturday, December14th, 2024 from 9am to 6pm is here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/981893680633267/?active_tab=discussion
Video can also be viewed on https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/
Please note: I did mis-speak on Quakertown as being in NJ, no it is in Pennsylvania - thank you!
Please email: [email protected] with availability for volunteering and any additional questions you may have!
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!