12-10-24 Homeless To Independence Inc. Update





Quick overview of services, upcoming "2nd Annual Santa's Snowflake Bazaar" and Volunteer positions needed.





Link for our "2nd Annual Santa's Snowflake Bazaar and 50/50" on Saturday, December14th, 2024 from 9am to 6pm is here:





https://www.facebook.com/events/981893680633267/?active_tab=discussion





Video can also be viewed on https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/





Please note: I did mis-speak on Quakertown as being in NJ, no it is in Pennsylvania - thank you!





Please email: [email protected] with availability for volunteering and any additional questions you may have!





Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!