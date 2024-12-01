BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ARE THE "DIDDY FILES" JUST AN EXCUSE FOR THE MASS EXODUS FROM AMERICA THAT WE RE SEEING?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
378 views • 5 months ago

SO... all these actors and musicians and influencers, who work on camera and media EVERYDAY... got caught in group settings at DIDDYS house(with cameras, mic's and all sorts of media) doing God knows what to whom ever? REALLY... REALLY?

Yeah... MAYBE that's why the richest and most influential people are gtfo of America... ORRRR, maybe that whole debacle is just a pre-built excuse for all these people fleeing the USA when the time came? MAYBE they're just gtfo becuz they know something we don't? What we know is people are fleeing America. The list is long and I bet it's longer than we think. These people are taking off. Phuq the narrative. These people lie through their teeth... So why believe em now? I say we go with what we know and that's that the "richest and powerful are leaving and we should wonder why". Screw the Diddy crap. There's a reason it never looked right. And this might be it. What say you? Hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
economywarusaputinpandemicsurvivenuclearpreparelockdowns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy