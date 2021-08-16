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What did Bill Gates say about COVID vaccine side effects?
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138 views • August 16, 2021
JRE, December 4, 2020
This clip is taken from the Joe Rogan Experience #1573 with Matthew Yglesias.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0JwtEENqDW0DbpNRHh7ekh?si=ucLSwSGLR_2EqMu4SlFpvg&;nd=1
This clip is taken from the Joe Rogan Experience #1573 with Matthew Yglesias.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0JwtEENqDW0DbpNRHh7ekh?si=ucLSwSGLR_2EqMu4SlFpvg&;nd=1
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