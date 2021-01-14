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A Revelation of an interview - Dr. Barrie Trower talks to Jenny Crwys-Williams about 5G MICROWAVES
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97 views • January 14, 2021
The original interview was in five parts. This video is a compilation of those five parts in one video. Dr. Trower is interviewed by Jenny Crwys- Williams of Talk Radio and Cape Radio 702 in South Africa.
The information provided by Barrie Trower, a retired government's weapons expert who specialised in microwave weaponry, will make your toes curl. He was also employed by MI 5 and MI 6 to debrief captured Soviet spies who were involved in microwave weaponry. This is whistle-blower of mega stature. It's amazing he still walks among us! He has absolutely NOTHING to personally gain by his revelations, except a conscience about the safety of humanity.
5G is the same technology.
More info at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
The information provided by Barrie Trower, a retired government's weapons expert who specialised in microwave weaponry, will make your toes curl. He was also employed by MI 5 and MI 6 to debrief captured Soviet spies who were involved in microwave weaponry. This is whistle-blower of mega stature. It's amazing he still walks among us! He has absolutely NOTHING to personally gain by his revelations, except a conscience about the safety of humanity.
5G is the same technology.
More info at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
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