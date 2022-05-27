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MRET Water Activator - Ideal Water For Optimal Hydration
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109 views • May 27, 2022
Supports white blood cell production, has anti-pathogen effects, anti-tumor effects, creates water structured in long single files strands in layers and sheets, which is identical to water found in the human body. MRET Activated Water supports optimal hydration and may protect the body from radioactivity.
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