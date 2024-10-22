Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Gun and Garden (Michaelangelo 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E16 Gun and Garden (Michaelangelo 2)
Michaelangelo music videos.
No documenting on the greater world problems here. Although the main theme throughout this series will be documenting the journey I take as a cidiot (city-idiot) into an avid wild harvester.
The hope is that to move from market food, which is low quality, and soon to be low quantity, in a societal collapse, to an abundant and sustainable source of wild harvested foods, from nature.
It will take some time, probably a few years at least, to recon the area and research the local flora and fauna. I took to the local food bank to help with food insecurity issues. In hopes of giving back to the bank, as well, I donated some gardening supplies, and I began volunteering at it. After doing most of the work of planting the garden, I now will be doing regular maintenance, like clearing of weeds.
I also signed up to help with harvests at local farms this fall. All of this was driven by a food loving, and friendly, Michaleangelo style spirit.
The video begin with a showcase of the Charles Daly Honcho. A very (relatively) low cost, jam free (pump action), mag fed shotgun with large mags, coupled to ensure both lethal and non-lethal options are available. Tucked in a condor single sided backpack, it provides a comfortable, stylish, super balls secure feeling.
Soundtrack
1 Mr. J. Meideros = Bucket
2 PSY = Gangnam Style