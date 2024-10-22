BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Gun and Garden (Michaelangelo 2)
Sons of Adam
65 views • 6 months ago

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E16 Gun and Garden (Michaelangelo 2)

    Michaelangelo music videos.  
    

    No documenting on the greater world problems here.  Although the main theme throughout this series will be documenting the journey I take as a cidiot (city-idiot) into an avid wild harvester.


    The hope is that to move from market food, which is low quality, and soon to be low quantity, in a societal collapse, to an abundant and sustainable source of wild harvested foods, from nature.  
    It will take some time, probably a few years at least, to recon the area and research the local flora and fauna.  I took to the local food bank to help with food insecurity issues.  In hopes of giving back to the bank, as well, I donated some gardening supplies, and I began volunteering at it.  After doing most of the work of planting the garden, I now will be doing regular maintenance, like clearing of weeds.  
    I also signed up to help with harvests at local farms this fall.  All of this was driven by a food loving, and friendly, Michaleangelo style spirit.
    The video begin with a showcase of the Charles Daly Honcho.  A very (relatively) low cost, jam free (pump action), mag fed shotgun with large mags, coupled to ensure both lethal and non-lethal options are available.  Tucked in a condor single sided backpack, it provides a comfortable, stylish, super balls secure feeling.
 


Soundtrack
1  Mr. J. Meideros = Bucket
2  PSY = Gangnam Style

Keywords
