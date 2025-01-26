BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Make Mars Great Again! 🚀😂 | Trump’s Bold Plan to Annex Mars (Funny Parody Song)"
Maverick News
Maverick News
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 3 months ago

Get ready for a hilarious intergalactic journey with our parody anthem, "Make Mars Great Again!" 🌎🚀 Inspired by a fictional (and totally outrageous) scenario where President Donald Trump, with the help of Elon Musk and the Space Force, sets his sights on annexing Mars as the 53rd state! 🛸👨‍🚀 From Martian tariffs to a cosmic wall, this rock 'n' roll/electro-pop banger brings the laughs while imagining Trump's ultimate MAGA dream—Mars-style. 🤣 🎶 Lyrics & Video by [Your Name/Channel Name] 📢 Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more satirical songs and creative content! Highlights of the video: ✔️ Trump’s takeover of Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal. ✔️ Martian drones spying on Earth. ✔️ Elon Musk teaming up to conquer space. ✔️ The ultimate plan to Make Mars Great Again! 📅 Let us know in the comments: What’s your favorite part of the song? What planet should Trump annex next? 🌌 #MakeMarsGreatAgain #FunnyParodySong #Trump #ElonMusk #SpaceForce #PoliticalSatire #ComedyMusic #RocknRoll #ElectroPop

Keywords
trumpnewsinfowarsmarsmaga
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy