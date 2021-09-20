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Dr Angel Ruiz: Refuses To Present &Fill In The QR Code At The Airport - Way To Exercise Right To Free Movement
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470 views • September 20, 2021
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https://rumble.com/vlonpx-ibiza-airport-dr-angel-ruiz-this-is-how-the-right-to-free-movement-is-exerc.html?mref=5sbb7&;mc=dxrp1
Dr Angel Ruiz Valdepeñas, on his return to Ibiza, at the airport refuses to present and fill in the QR code. Likewise, he refuses to present the vaccination certificate to the members of the civil protection and subsequently also refuses to the civil guard, alleging freedom of movement, movement and transit based on the principle of normative hierarchy, legal security and equality. before the law that are guaranteed in the Constitution. Dr. Angel Ruiz asks the guard if there is any law that requires him to be vaccinated or to take a diagnostic test. Given that he does not obtain an affirmative answer, he decides to exercise his fundamental freedoms and rights and continue on his way, without having presented a code or vaccination certificate.
Despite the fact that the Civil Guard tells him that they are going to punish him, he. DR Ruiz responds that they can do it, but that he will appeal and that the pretense of compelling through the facts by means of coercion is unconstitutional.
Article 139.2 Of the Constitution: "NO AUTHORITY MAY ADOPT MEASURES THAT DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY OBSTACULATE THE FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT AND ESTABLISHMENT OF PEOPLE"
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https://rumble.com/vlonpx-ibiza-airport-dr-angel-ruiz-this-is-how-the-right-to-free-movement-is-exerc.html?mref=5sbb7&;mc=dxrp1
Dr Angel Ruiz Valdepeñas, on his return to Ibiza, at the airport refuses to present and fill in the QR code. Likewise, he refuses to present the vaccination certificate to the members of the civil protection and subsequently also refuses to the civil guard, alleging freedom of movement, movement and transit based on the principle of normative hierarchy, legal security and equality. before the law that are guaranteed in the Constitution. Dr. Angel Ruiz asks the guard if there is any law that requires him to be vaccinated or to take a diagnostic test. Given that he does not obtain an affirmative answer, he decides to exercise his fundamental freedoms and rights and continue on his way, without having presented a code or vaccination certificate.
Despite the fact that the Civil Guard tells him that they are going to punish him, he. DR Ruiz responds that they can do it, but that he will appeal and that the pretense of compelling through the facts by means of coercion is unconstitutional.
Article 139.2 Of the Constitution: "NO AUTHORITY MAY ADOPT MEASURES THAT DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY OBSTACULATE THE FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT AND ESTABLISHMENT OF PEOPLE"
❤️ You can contribute and give Support to the projects of Doctors for Truth.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=CQQNSM5NC79RG
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