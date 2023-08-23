Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 22, 2023 - DO NOT COMPLY! The Covid FRAUD and Insanity is Returning! Take a Stand or We All Fall.

TSA and Border Patrol whistleblowers have notified Infowars that the Biden administration is preparing to impose full Covid lockdowns in mid-September with incremental restrictions like masking TSA employees.

The eponymous host of The Alex Jones Show explained on Friday that federal employees will soon be required to wear masks as the stage is set for more aggressive measures.

After only three patients reportedly contracted Covid, a hospital in Dublin, Ireland reintroduced visitation restrictions related to the virus this week, and despite no students or staff having Covid, a college in Atlanta, Georgia reinstated masks, social distancing and other hardline measures.

On Monday, the Biden administration urged citizens to get another Covid booster shot.

A report on Monday revealed that the Biden administration has already begun purchasing COVID-19 equipment and hiring safety advisors.

Natalie Winters of War Room writes, "Some of the contracts, which are traceable via the federal government's spending database, are even scheduled to begin in September and October."

https://www.infowars.com/posts/u-s-senator-under-fire-for-sharing-infowars-exclusive-warning-of-impending-covid-lockdowns/

