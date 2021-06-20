The Sheep just got Slaughtered and They Don't Even Know It.

They were apathetic to the danger signs that their government, medical pharma mafia, intelligence agencies, media, educational, military, intelligence apparatus and yes even ET forces were out to 'depopulate' them. They were told 'We are going to kill you' and they ignored it. The spike protein that the kill shot contains and manufactures in the body with no off switch is killing them slowly and they are blissfully oblivious to it. So far!

The sheep all thought 'I m alright Jack! If I keep my head down and ignore it all, its the others who will suffer not me' . Oh! How wrong they were!

The sheep did not protest the suffering of their third world brothers and sisters, the murder of innocent babies via abortion laws and the isolation, suffering and deaths of their elders in care homes and myriad of crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Satanic globalist deep State Cabal (They have many names) and now they have come for them directly.

The Deep State controls every aspect of our lives right now. They wish to turn us into fully controllable automatons via injections of nano tech and AI.

We need to realize whats being done to us and to fight for our very lives.

I speak my documented truth which anyone can validate online. My voice was censored by You Tube, an evil organisation under Google that will not allow anyone to voice their informed opinions if it goes against the satanic murderous globalist agenda. They do not want this information getting out. Why do humans use the very platforms that dis-empower them?

Fight for your very lives. Its now or never!