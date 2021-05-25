Senator Tom Cotton Asks Why NIH Funded Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan Labs

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5/23/2021 Senator Tom Cotton together with other senators sent a letter to Director Francis Collins of the NIH and very specifically asking why the NIH funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan labs. The Obama Administration had explicitly banned this kind of gain-of-function research, they went ahead with this research that could be very dangerous, especially the laboratory in China that has notoriously bad safety practices.