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KREATOR - FROM FLOOD INTO FIRE
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
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50 views • February 19, 2021
GEOENGINEERING IS HAPPENIN DECADES NOW VIA HAARP INVOLVEMENT AND FUCKIN CHEMTRAILS WHICH MOST THE PEOPLE DENYIN TO SEE AND ACCEPT!!!!FLOODS AND FIRES ARE THE RESULT OF GEONGINEERING MADE BY INHUMAN ALIEN RACES VIA HUMANOIDS WHO LITTLE BY LITTLE DEVASTATE PLANET EARTH!!!!!!!
I don't know who I should belong to
All I know is that I don't belong
So if you feel the same that I have always felt
Let's walk this path through flame and flood

Let us be a part of the cure
Never part of the plague
We'll only be remembered for what we create

From flood into the fire
One thousand voices sing
We're in this together
For whatever fate may bring

I don't know if I can trust you
All I know is that I can not trust myself
Let's face our imperfections now to connect
Capitulation deserves no respect

Let us be a part of the cure
Never part of the plague
We'll only be remembered for what we create

From flood into the fire
One thousand voices sing
We're in this together
For whatever fate may bring

No fear of confrontation
And if the waters rise we see the cloudless skies
We have to make our choices now
These words that I now write might be all I leave behind

Muses of the lower world
Sing for pain I once endured
Mantic wisdom finding the mystery divine

From flood into the fire
One thousand voices sing
We're in this together
For whatever fate may bring.......................................
First upload in you tube June 5 2016.
Keywords
planet earthhandlewith care
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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