KREATOR - FROM FLOOD INTO FIRE

GEOENGINEERING IS HAPPENIN DECADES NOW VIA HAARP INVOLVEMENT AND FUCKIN CHEMTRAILS WHICH MOST THE PEOPLE DENYIN TO SEE AND ACCEPT!!!!FLOODS AND FIRES ARE THE RESULT OF GEONGINEERING MADE BY INHUMAN ALIEN RACES VIA HUMANOIDS WHO LITTLE BY LITTLE DEVASTATE PLANET EARTH!!!!!!!

I don't know who I should belong to

All I know is that I don't belong

So if you feel the same that I have always felt

Let's walk this path through flame and flood



Let us be a part of the cure

Never part of the plague

We'll only be remembered for what we create



From flood into the fire

One thousand voices sing

We're in this together

For whatever fate may bring



I don't know if I can trust you

All I know is that I can not trust myself

Let's face our imperfections now to connect

Capitulation deserves no respect



Let us be a part of the cure

Never part of the plague

We'll only be remembered for what we create



From flood into the fire

One thousand voices sing

We're in this together

For whatever fate may bring



No fear of confrontation

And if the waters rise we see the cloudless skies

We have to make our choices now

These words that I now write might be all I leave behind



Muses of the lower world

Sing for pain I once endured

Mantic wisdom finding the mystery divine



From flood into the fire

One thousand voices sing

We're in this together

For whatever fate may bring.......................................

First upload in you tube June 5 2016.