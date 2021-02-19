© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KREATOR - FROM FLOOD INTO FIRE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • February 19, 2021
GEOENGINEERING IS HAPPENIN DECADES NOW VIA HAARP INVOLVEMENT AND FUCKIN CHEMTRAILS WHICH MOST THE PEOPLE DENYIN TO SEE AND ACCEPT!!!!FLOODS AND FIRES ARE THE RESULT OF GEONGINEERING MADE BY INHUMAN ALIEN RACES VIA HUMANOIDS WHO LITTLE BY LITTLE DEVASTATE PLANET EARTH!!!!!!!
I don't know who I should belong to
All I know is that I don't belong
So if you feel the same that I have always felt
Let's walk this path through flame and flood
Let us be a part of the cure
Never part of the plague
We'll only be remembered for what we create
From flood into the fire
One thousand voices sing
We're in this together
For whatever fate may bring
I don't know if I can trust you
All I know is that I can not trust myself
Let's face our imperfections now to connect
Capitulation deserves no respect
Let us be a part of the cure
Never part of the plague
We'll only be remembered for what we create
From flood into the fire
One thousand voices sing
We're in this together
For whatever fate may bring
No fear of confrontation
And if the waters rise we see the cloudless skies
We have to make our choices now
These words that I now write might be all I leave behind
Muses of the lower world
Sing for pain I once endured
Mantic wisdom finding the mystery divine
From flood into the fire
One thousand voices sing
We're in this together
For whatever fate may bring.......................................
First upload in you tube June 5 2016.
I don't know who I should belong to
All I know is that I don't belong
So if you feel the same that I have always felt
Let's walk this path through flame and flood
Let us be a part of the cure
Never part of the plague
We'll only be remembered for what we create
From flood into the fire
One thousand voices sing
We're in this together
For whatever fate may bring
I don't know if I can trust you
All I know is that I can not trust myself
Let's face our imperfections now to connect
Capitulation deserves no respect
Let us be a part of the cure
Never part of the plague
We'll only be remembered for what we create
From flood into the fire
One thousand voices sing
We're in this together
For whatever fate may bring
No fear of confrontation
And if the waters rise we see the cloudless skies
We have to make our choices now
These words that I now write might be all I leave behind
Muses of the lower world
Sing for pain I once endured
Mantic wisdom finding the mystery divine
From flood into the fire
One thousand voices sing
We're in this together
For whatever fate may bring.......................................
First upload in you tube June 5 2016.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.