Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals How to Master Your Own Mind, Part 2

VA #55 Creator Reveals How to Master Your Own Mind, Part 2 2-28-20Description: Creator Reveals How to Master Your Own Mind, Part 2

Is there a reason for human complacency and leading dull lives? Is it a manipulation? Do we have to hit bottom before we can break out? How do we stand strong against the forces of darkness that corrupt and diminish us, and “see the light?” Creator explains our disconnection, why everyone misunderstands enlightenment, and how to achieve it!

Is everyone missing the true meaning of enlightenment? Is there a reason for human complacency and leading dull lives? Is it a manipulation? Do we have to hit bottom before we can break out? How do we stand strong against the forces of darkness that corrupt and diminish us, and “see the light?” Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update about overcoming our abnormal state of disconnection, to master our own minds. Creator explains what everyone misunderstands about enlightenment, and how to achieve it. Join us!





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