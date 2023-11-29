Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VIVEK: The climate change agenda is a hoax & it’s hurting farmers in Iowa.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
70 views
Published 16 hours ago

Vivek Ramaswamy:  The GOP establishment does NOT approve of this message & it’s pathetic I’m the only candidate with the stones to say it:


The climate change agenda is a hoax & it’s hurting farmers in Iowa. Here’s how: the U.S. government enacted crony subsidies to reward those who build CO₂ pipelines across the Midwest to bury CO₂ in the ground in North Dakota (which is senseless for many reasons, including the fact that crops require CO₂).


Here’s the bigger problem: most farmers don’t want the CO₂ pipeline on their land. There are real hazards & many farmers don’t want to sell their land either. But the GOP Establishment in Iowa has enacted eminent domain to *seize* these farmers’ land, which is a gross violation of their property rights.


Every political consultant tells you to stay away from the CO₂ pipeline issue because it makes the likes of @GovKimReynolds  look horrible for supporting it. Well, I refuse to be controlled. We’ll go deep on this on Friday at 12pm in Des Moines, with the Free Soil Coalition.


PREDICTION: soon you will see the other presidential candidates who have tiptoed around this issue reluctantly adopt my stance, including even the one whom Reynolds endorsed. You can bookmark that prediction & take it to the bank.

Keywords
green new dealclimate change hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetglobal elitesenergy crisisnetzero

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket