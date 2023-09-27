Create New Account
Border Invasion, 3 Asteroids Buzz Past Earth on Yom Kippur and A Zombie Apocalypse - 'Oy Vey'
The Appearance
Published 17 hours ago

MAILBAG SHOW 9.26.2023


* Don't forget to give us a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program!


BORDER PATROL OVERWHELMED WITH NUMBER OF ILLEGALS CROSSING BOARDER

https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-border-patrol-head-says-agency-cannot-protect-u-s-because-they-are-forced-to-process-so-many-illegals/


DALLAS MAYOR ERIC JOHNSON BECOMES A REPUBLICAN

https://www.texastribune.org/2023/09/22/dallas-mayor-eric-johnson-republican/


WISCONSIN BALLOT DROP BOXES

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/08/politics/wisconsin-ballot-drop-boxes-supreme-court/index.html


THREE ASTEROIDS BUZZ PAST EARTH

https://www.jpost.com/science/space/article-760329


RED ALERT! FEMS, ZOMBIES, 5G, ACOPCALYPSE

https://thephaser.com/2023/09/red-alert-warning-fema-zombie-5g-apocalypse-callender-vliet/



Keywords
newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsfemaborder patrolrequestszombiescommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsasteroidsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag

