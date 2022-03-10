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Dr Bryan Ardis: In New York State, 26.9% of Medicare-Aged Patients Who Received Fauci's 5-Day Remdesivir Protocol Died #DepopulationAgenda
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107 views • March 10, 2022
I Was Just Following Orders Will NOT Be Good Enough... DO NOT Go To The Hospital.
You can get your meds online...
FLCCC Alliance
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
America's Frontline Doctors
https://aflds.org/covid/early-treatment/
MyFreeDr.com
https://myfreedoctor.com/
Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center
https://www.tenpennyimc.com/
Meehan MD
https://meehanmd.com/
Budesonide Works
https://budesonideworks.com/providers-2/
AAPS Physician List & Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment
https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
Early Treatment Protocols
https://c19protocols.com/
#NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #IWasJustFollowingOrders #RemdesivirProtocol #DrBryanArdis #NewYork #TheWorldIsWatching #MassFormationPsychosis #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
You can get your meds online...
FLCCC Alliance
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
America's Frontline Doctors
https://aflds.org/covid/early-treatment/
MyFreeDr.com
https://myfreedoctor.com/
Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center
https://www.tenpennyimc.com/
Meehan MD
https://meehanmd.com/
Budesonide Works
https://budesonideworks.com/providers-2/
AAPS Physician List & Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment
https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
Early Treatment Protocols
https://c19protocols.com/
#NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #IWasJustFollowingOrders #RemdesivirProtocol #DrBryanArdis #NewYork #TheWorldIsWatching #MassFormationPsychosis #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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