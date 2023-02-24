IRAN HIT BY STRIKES*MAD COW IN CHINESE BEEF*ANOTHER HUMAN BIRD FLU CASE*TOXIC FALLOUT?*CWD IN DEER*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://insiderpaper.com/police-suicide-in-death-of-clinton-aide-middleton-linked-to-epstein/ https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1628476364901740545 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11787061/NYC-billionaire-financier-Thomas-H-Lee-78-dead-self-inflicted-gunshot-wound.html https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1628835499631599617 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/west-cold-shoulders-chinas-ceasefire-proposal-ukraine https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1629071782748557312 https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1628859533132013568 https://twitter.com/AZgeopolitics/status/1629117954347474944 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1628756410564485120 https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1628808081806331905 https://twitter.com/Joyce_Karam/status/1628866648080777219 https://twitter.com/avia_pro/status/1628751863297327108?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/no_itsmyturn/status/1628867968762355715 https://twitter.com/UpwardNewsHQ/status/1628865322240339973 https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinese-jet-fighters-step-up-pressure-on-u-s-aircraft-over-south-china-sea-c2d1ac88 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1629043640491286528 https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1629081800419966977 https://twitter.com/liz_churchill8/status/1629095985967165440/photo/1 https://twitter.com/AlinejadMasih/status/1629096541117112321 https://twitter.com/HeshmatAlavi/status/1629106127290900480 https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1628979270012788736 https://www.minnpost.com/environment/2019/08/step-inside-minnesotas-only-lab-for-detecting-cwd-the-mad-cow-disease-of-deer/ https://www.kbhbradio.com/news/brazil-halts-beef-exports-to-china-after-mad-cow-disease-case https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bird-flu-infects-another-person-065815792.html https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1628945728746803201 https://news.yahoo.com/russias-medvedev-floats-idea-pushing-091433077.html https://www.rt.com/news/572001-us-troop-withdrawal-syria/ https://www.rt.com/russia/572014-us-nato-kiev-transnistria-provocation/ https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1629091618862006274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

