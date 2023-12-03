Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian armor formation in Rabotino warmly welcomed by Russian troops
channel image
The Prisoner
8868 Subscribers
Shop now
192 views
Published 18 hours ago

The attack to break through Russian defenses in Novoprokopovka by Ukrainian armor formations in Rabotino on Zaporozhye direction was warmly welcomed and confidently repulsed by Russian troops. Ukrainian defeat added more dross to the burning armor around Rabotino fields.

Mirrored - MILTITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
russian troopsrabotinoukrainian armor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket