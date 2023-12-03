Ukrainian armor formation in Rabotino warmly welcomed by Russian troops

The attack to break through Russian defenses in Novoprokopovka by Ukrainian armor formations in Rabotino on Zaporozhye direction was warmly welcomed and confidently repulsed by Russian troops. Ukrainian defeat added more dross to the burning armor around Rabotino fields.
