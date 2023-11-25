Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 24, 2023

Episode 2158 - Deserted office buildings to be converted to high density housing. Dentists to give vaccines. Who’s the real bogey man? What is the real story of the Irish riots? Clash of cultures or false flags? Operation Condor and Gladio? Can Israel do anything wrong? Covid and the shot are real bio weapons! Hayden insanely says Patriot Christians are the same as Hamas terrorists. Plus much more. Politically incorrect show today. High energy show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.