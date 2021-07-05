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C4I = Call 4 Investigation, July 4, Project Blue Beam - coming July 9??
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221 views • July 05, 2021
NSA's vast global Project Blue Beam! - a False Flag Alien Invasion - appears Imminent!
Are Recent UFO Disclosures Setting Us Up for A Mass Deception? Global Government/ Domination??
Is it coming July 9th? Who knows?? - Antonio Guterrez, UN Sec'y General??
(Editing is crude due to sound problems!!)
Here is the video starting at 23 minutes in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAvyUOf5jQI
Stop our show and play this link, if it hasn't been taken down already.
Are Recent UFO Disclosures Setting Us Up for A Mass Deception? Global Government/ Domination??
Is it coming July 9th? Who knows?? - Antonio Guterrez, UN Sec'y General??
(Editing is crude due to sound problems!!)
Here is the video starting at 23 minutes in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAvyUOf5jQI
Stop our show and play this link, if it hasn't been taken down already.
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